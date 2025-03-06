Why Serbian protesters set off smoke bombs in parliament

Ongoing anti-corruption protests erupted into full view this week as Serbian protesters threw the country's legislature into chaos

In this grab taken from video provided by RTS Serbia smoke bombs and flares are released in parliament, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Serbia's civic unrest has reached a fever pitch in perhaps the biggest threat to President Aleksandar Vucic's decade-long rule
(Image credit: RTS Serbia / AP)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

It was like a scene out of a movie: a tense parliamentary meeting interrupted by opposition party lawmakers who launched smoke grenades, threw eggs and lit incendiary flares before unfurling a banner announcing "Serbia has risen to bring down the regime." When the literal smoke cleared, at least three Serbian lawmakers were injured, including one who allegedly suffered a stroke during the chaos.



Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

