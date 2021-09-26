Sen. Tim Scott says Democrats 'walked away' from police reform talks

A few days after Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said last week that Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) rejected his final offer on a bipartisan police reform bill, Scott relayed his side of the story, painting the situation a little different.

From Scott's perspective it was the Democrats who "walked away" from the talks. "Let's just be clear that we have stayed at the table," Scott told CBS News' Margaret Brennan on Sunday's edition of Face the Nation, referring to Republicans.

.@SenatorTimScott: "Many provisions in this bill that [Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ)] wanted me to agree to limited or reduced funding for the police. That's a lose-lose proposition. When you reduce funding for police, you actually lose lives in the communities.” pic.twitter.com/isUgBq0Q5o — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) September 26, 2021

He said that he and his team made it clear that the GOP was "not going to participate in reducing for funding police," which he said would have been the case with many of Booker's provisions. "That's a lose-lose proposition," Scott said, adding that his approach was a "win-win" one. "We want the best wearing the badge, and we want the vulnerable protected."

Scott also clarified that while he agreed with Democrats on the need for better reporting on police interactions that resulted in serious bodily injury or death, but he couldn't go along with mandating the reporting of every traffic stop to the federal government.