Can a racially and culturally divided country elect a multi-precedent-setting candidate?

Vice President Kamala Harris is facing a wave of personal attacks tinged with racism and sexism

There is racism and sexism in our country and unfortunately "these are important forces in our culture"
If Vice President Kamala Harris earns the nomination to replace President Joe Biden on the Democratic presidential ticket ahead of this fall's election, she will rack up an unprecedented number of firsts. However, the things that would make her a historic nominee have also presented an uphill battle for Harris, especially in an increasingly divided country. 

The child of immigrant parents, Harris is already the first Black, Asian American, and female vice president and could be the first presidential candidate in those categories as well. Harris would also have the distinction of being the first nominee in an interracial marriage. Her husband, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, also happens to be Jewish, another first. Unfortunately, all of these facets of her identity have become fodder for racist and sexist personal attacks, both online and in the media. Is it possible for Harris to persist in this polarized environment and snag a historic win?

Kamala Harris Vice President Race Sexism 2024 Presidential Election
Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

