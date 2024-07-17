The Democrats 'resigned to a second Trump presidency'
Did the assassination attempt end Biden's election chances?
There are just under four months to go before the 2024 presidential campaign. Have Democrats already given up on winning? Maybe. "We've all resigned ourselves to a second Trump presidency," an anonymous Democrat told Axios, after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. That quote produced an angry reaction from not-so-anonymous Democrats, said The Guardian. "If you're a 'senior Democrat' that feels this way you should absolutely retire and make space for true leadership that refuses to resign themselves to fascism," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said on social media.
But other observers also wonder if Trump's near-miss cemented a November victory. "The presidential contest ended last night," another unnamed Democratic consultant told NBC News. The pushback has been fierce. "Get a grip, Democrats, you can still win this," said Bill Scher at Washington Monthly. The events of 2024 have already been wildly unpredictable. Who's to say what happens between now and November? "Political professionals," Scher said, "should know better than to predict defeat four months before Election Day."
'The ship is going down'
"It's hard to see any way out for the Democrats," Matthew Continetti said at National Review. Even before the assassination attempt, the party's divisions over President Joe Biden were already on display after his disastrous debate performance against Trump. Stick with Biden and the party heads into November "with an unpopular incumbent the public believes is too old for the job." If Biden steps aside, he'll be replaced by an "unknown and untested candidate." Bottom line? "The ship is going down."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Democratic defeatism is "sad and pathetic," Jonathan Chait said at New York magazine. The party is apparently responding to the attack on Trump by "standing down its efforts to deny him office." That's reminiscent of the days and weeks after 9/11, when Democrats decided that national unity meant praising President George W. Bush instead of holding him accountable for failing to prevent the attacks. "The result of this dangerously unbalanced equation was a comprehensive political and moral disaster." The same will happen if Democrats abdicate now.
Trump: Not a 'normal politician'
"The 2024 presidential election is not over yet," Gideon Rachman said at Financial Times. It's true that a "normal politician" could expect to pick up sympathy votes in the wake of a failed assassination. Donald Trump is not a normal politician. "Millions of 'never Trump' voters are unlikely to become 'Yes Trumpers,' however appalled they are by the vile attempted murder." The biggest factor going forward is probably not the shooting, but concerns about Biden's age. That's the "most probable game-changer in the 2024 election."
Biden may have actually gotten a reprieve, Andrew Prokop said at Vox. "Trump's shooting has knocked Biden's fate out of the headlines." For the two weeks leading up to the shocking violence, talk of the president's age and electoral fate dominated the news. That's over, for the moment. "It's far too early to write off an election that is months away." That's the good news. But the defeatism of Democrats does accomplish one thing: "It helps Biden hang on."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Joel Mathis is a freelance writer who has spent nine years as a syndicated columnist, co-writing the RedBlueAmerica column as the liberal half of a point-counterpoint duo. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic, The Kansas City Star and Heatmap News. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association.
-
'On too many elite campuses, little seems to have changed'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Menendez convicted of bribery, fraud, and extortion
Speed Read The New Jersey Democratic Senator was found guilty in a federal corruption trial
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Macron accepts French PM's resignation
Speed Read Gabriel Attal and his government have resigned
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Trump security boosted weeks ago due to 'Iran plot'
Speed Read The recent shooting at a Pennsylvania rally is not believed to be connected
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'Retail therapy is real'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Is Trump's attempted assassination a reckoning for the Secret Service?
Today's Big Question The incident is widely being described as a massive failure by the agency
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Trump taps Ohio Sen. JD Vance as VP pick
Speed Read Vance, who once called Trump "America's Hitler," is now among his most vocal defenders
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Florida judge dismisses Trump documents case
Speed Read Judge Aileen Cannon ruled that special counsel Jack Smith was improperly appointed
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
How could J.D. Vance impact the special relationship?
Today's Big Question Trump's hawkish pick for VP said UK is the first 'truly Islamist country' with a nuclear weapon
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
See No Stumbles
Opinion How so much of the press badly flubbed its coverage of Biden's deterioration
By Mark Gimein Published
-
Are down-ticket Democrats doomed?
Talking Points President Joe Biden's refusal to step back from his reelection campaign has some local Democrats wondering if their own races are in trouble — but not everyone is worried
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published