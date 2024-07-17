The Democrats 'resigned to a second Trump presidency'

Did the assassination attempt end Biden's election chances?

Some Democrats already seem confident that, come November, 'the ship is going down'
Joel Mathis, The Week US
There are just under four months to go before the 2024 presidential campaign. Have Democrats already given up on winning? Maybe. "We've all resigned ourselves to a second Trump presidency," an anonymous Democrat told Axios, after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. That quote produced an angry reaction from not-so-anonymous Democrats, said The Guardian. "If you're a 'senior Democrat' that feels this way you should absolutely retire and make space for true leadership that refuses to resign themselves to fascism," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said on social media. 

But other observers also wonder if Trump's near-miss cemented a November victory. "The presidential contest ended last night," another unnamed Democratic consultant told NBC News. The pushback has been fierce. "Get a grip, Democrats, you can still win this," said Bill Scher at Washington Monthly. The events of 2024 have already been wildly unpredictable. Who's to say what happens between now and November? "Political professionals," Scher said, "should know better than to predict defeat four months before Election Day."

Joel Mathis is a freelance writer who has spent nine years as a syndicated columnist, co-writing the RedBlueAmerica column as the liberal half of a point-counterpoint duo. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic, The Kansas City Star and Heatmap News. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

