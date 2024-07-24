How Black organizations quickly pivoted and mobilized for Kamala Harris

Harris has a shot at being the first Black woman to lead the Democratic ticket

Photo collage of Kamala Harris with a crowd of raised hands behind her, some holding placards, on a background of bright green
Several Black organizations are sending out a beacon, calling for all hands on deck to back Harris for president
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Theara Coleman, The Week US
By
published
inwhy everyone's talking about

Vice President Kamala Harris emerged as the front-runner to replace President Joe Biden almost immediately after he announced he was dropping out of the presidential race. Biden's announcement and support of Harris as his preferred successor set off a wave of endorsements from high-profile Democrats and an outpouring of action (and fundraising) to boost Harris' campaign.

The news of Harris' run for the top of the Democratic ticket has energized the Black community, especially Black women, a critical Democratic voting bloc. "When Black women set out to do a job, they get it done — something the vice president is counting on in November," said The Root. Many Black organizations are sending out a beacon, calling for all hands on deck to back Harris for president. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
In The Spotlight Kamala Harris 2024 Presidential Election Democrats Vice President
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸