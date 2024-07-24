How Black organizations quickly pivoted and mobilized for Kamala Harris
Harris has a shot at being the first Black woman to lead the Democratic ticket
Vice President Kamala Harris emerged as the front-runner to replace President Joe Biden almost immediately after he announced he was dropping out of the presidential race. Biden's announcement and support of Harris as his preferred successor set off a wave of endorsements from high-profile Democrats and an outpouring of action (and fundraising) to boost Harris' campaign.
The news of Harris' run for the top of the Democratic ticket has energized the Black community, especially Black women, a critical Democratic voting bloc. "When Black women set out to do a job, they get it done — something the vice president is counting on in November," said The Root. Many Black organizations are sending out a beacon, calling for all hands on deck to back Harris for president.
Harris' 'secret weapon'
Among Harris' staunchest supporters are her sorority sisters from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. In 1986, she became a member of the country's oldest Black sorority while a student at Howard University. Her sorors have galvanized around getting her elected before, leading The New York Times to call the organization her "secret weapon" in 2019. She recently delivered a keynote address at AKA's biennial convention on July 10, urging the room full of women to take on an active role in keeping Donald Trump out of office. She told the nearly 20,000 members in attendance that 2024 is the "most existential, consequential, and important election of our lifetime."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Leaders of AKA and the eight other organizations in the Divine 9, a coalition of historically Black fraternities and sororities under the National Pan-Hellenic Council, have already hit the ground running with a public endorsement of Harris for president. The Divine 9 Council of Presidents announced plans to "meet this critical moment in history with an unprecedented voter registration, education, and mobilization coordinated campaign." Their campaign will "activate the thousands of chapters and members in our respective organizations to ensure strong voter turnout in the communities we serve."
The Congressional Black Caucus also endorsed Harris as Biden's replacement following his decision to withdraw. Harris has been "instrumental in delivering the accomplishments of the last 3.5 years," and would "do an excellent job as President of the United States," the CBC political action committee (CBCPAC) said in a statement on behalf of caucus Chair Steven Horsford (D-Nev.) and CBCPAC Chair Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.). The statement came weeks after Horsford doubled down on his support for Biden as Democrats called for him to drop out of the race.
Smashing fundraising records
Mobilization efforts for Harris have already started paying off for the vice president. An organization called Win With Black Women organized a Zoom call with more than 40,000 Black women shortly after Biden's announcement and raised over $1.5 million in three hours to support Harris. The call, which included several celebrities and politicians, was initially intended for 1,000 participants but ballooned to tens of thousands of supporters talking for hours. The Zoom meeting was "historic" and a "culmination of so many Black women for years and years and years that have been working, cultivating and creating for this moment," Win With Black Women founder Jotaka Eaddy said to The Washington Post.
Journalist Roland Martin also hosted a Zoom meeting "aimed at energizing Black males to get them to the polls, open up their wallets, and get on the streets to campaign for Harris," The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said. Over 21,000 men, including Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, gathered for the call. The group was able to raise $500,000 within the first hour. "Don't let anybody slow us down asking the question 'Can a Black woman be elected president of the United States,'" Warnock said. "Kamala Harris can win. We just have to show up. History is watching us, and the future is waiting on us."
The funds raised on the two calls were added to the record-breaking $81 million total raised for Harris' campaign in the 24 hours following Biden's announcement, representing the "largest 24-hour sum reported by either side in the 2024 campaign," said The Associated Press.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news.
-
Hamas and Fatah sign unity agreement in Beijing
Speed Read China brokered a reconciliation deal between the rival Palestinian factions
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
The Earth just saw its hottest day on record
Speed Read July 21, 2024 was the hottest day in recorded global history
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Bob Menendez to resign after corruption conviction
Speed Read The New Jersey senator submitted to resignation pressure following charges of federal bribery and corruption
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Harris clinches Democratic support, raises $81M
Speed Read President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid and endorsed her as his replacement
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
The convention speakers whose political stars rose
The Explainer Why you're likely to see the future leaders of the Democratic and Republican Parties at the conventions
By David Faris Published
-
The GOP is Donald Trump Jr.'s party now
In The Spotlight The former president's gun-loving, live-streaming adult son has emerged as more than just his father's namesake — he's become a Republican powerhouse of his own
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
The attack on Donald Trump
Opinion We've seen this kind of shooter before
By Susan Caskie Published
-
How Biden's enablers may have delayed his bowing out
Talking Points Joe Biden's inner circle faces calls for a reckoning for allegedly shielding the president — and the public — from questions of aging and electoral viability
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Biden ends reelection bid, endorses Harris
Speed Read The sitting president gave his VP full support to replace him atop the Democratic ticket
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Can Kamala Harris beat Trump?
Today's Big Question Some senior Democrats are unsure the vice-president can win in November even as party closes ranks behind her
By The Week UK Published
-
Was Teamster boss' RNC speech a watershed moment for unions or betrayal of labor?
In The Spotlight Sean O'Brien pushed bipartisanship at one of the most partisan events of the year, but not everyone is on board with his unexpected political outreach
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published