Will young people refuse to vote in the 2024 presidential election?

The kids are not alright

Young girl standing in front of a voting booth on election day, looking thoughtful
Many young voters are "disillusioned by the lack of choice or younger candidates who reflect their views"
(Image credit: adamkaz / Getty Images)
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US
By
published

Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, many young people seem to have lost faith in the democratic process. Some plan to avoid voting entirely, unimpressed by both Democratic candidate Joe Biden and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

The voter turnout under age 30 has increased in recent presidential elections. The 2020 and 2018 elections each logged "unusually high turnout" among young voters, said estimates from the University of Florida's Michael McDonald cited by The Washington Post. Youth participation was record-breaking in 2020, even higher than in the 2008 election, which Barack Obama won after securing 66% of the under-30 vote. But a fall 2023 poll released by the Harvard Kennedy School indicated that young Americans are less likely to vote in 2024. "At this point in the 2020 election cycle, 57% of Americans between ages 18 and 29 were planning to vote; that number has since declined to 49%," said Teen Vogue

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Today's Big Question Gen Z Joe Biden 2024 Presidential Election Youth Vote
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US

Anya Jaremko-Greenwold has worked as a story editor at The Week since 2024. She previously worked at FLOOD Magazine, Woman's World, First for Women, DGO Magazine and BOMB Magazine. Anya's culture writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Jezebel, Vice and the Los Angeles Review of Books, among others. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸