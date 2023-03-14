Climate anxiety is plaguing the world's youth

What is climate anxiety, and might it actually be a good thing? Here's everything you need to know:

What is climate anxiety?

Climate anxiety, also known as eco-anxiety, is defined as "distress relating to the climate and ecological crises," according to a study released in 2021. While not a diagnosable disease, the phenomenon has reportedly been on the rise, especially among the world's youth.

A 2022 survey of 10,000 individuals ages 16 to 25 found that over 50 percent of respondents were "very or extremely worried" about climate change, and more than 45 percent said their feelings about climate change impacted their day-to-day lives. "Higher climate change anxiety is correlated with higher clinical symptoms of depression and anxiety," Sarah Schwartz, a psychology professor at Suffolk University, told CBS News.

Why is this happening?

Much of the anxiety stems from the uncertainty regarding the future. "We see that a lot of young people are saying, I think my life will be worse than my parents' lives," said Schwartz. "So, they know that the world is going to get to be a harder, darker, scarier place."

The media has also played into the issue. For instance, "due in particular to traditional and social media reframing," the "aspirational" goal of the Paris Climate Accords — to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels — "is transmuting from a driver of change to an instigator of anxiety," Jeremy Fyke and Andrew Weaver write in the journal, Nature.

Climate stress has increased in areas where the effects of climate change are becoming more noticeable. Certain regions, especially coastal areas, are at higher risk of becoming flooded. Other regions are facing extreme natural disasters and droughts, and many young people don't think enough is being done to stop it.