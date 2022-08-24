2022's extreme weather

In the wake of the devastation, several cities, including Wayland in Floyd County, are trying to come up with ways to prevent future flooding disasters. Mayor Jerry Fultz told WCHS he is asking the Army Corps of Engineers to do a mitigation study, and also thinks the city can lower the chances of heavy flooding by dredging and cleaning streams. There have been seven major floods in the past decade in Wayland, Fultz said, including three in 2021, and water from this July's flooding entered more buildings than in previous events. "I want to know what we can do to prevent flooding and if we can't prevent it how do we lessen the chances of flooding," Fultz said. Skip advert In early June, there was severe flooding at Yellowstone National Park and surrounding communities in Montana and Wyoming. The flooding destroyed bridges, ripped up roads, swept away houses, and pushed a fishing river off course. Several rivers reached levels never seen before by park rangers, and more than 10,000 visitors had to evacuate. While 400 homes were either damaged or leveled, there were no deaths reported. In the wake of the flooding, Bill Berg, a commissioner in Park County, Montana, told CBS News the "landscaping literally and figuratively has changed dramatically in the last 36 hours. A little bit ironic that this spectacular landscape was created by violent geologic and hydrologic events, and it's just not very handy when it happens while we're all here settled on it." The initial forecast for June 12 showed showers and warmer temperatures, which could lead to faster mountain snow melt and "minor flooding." That night, after several inches of rain fell on the spring snowpack, "torrents of water" started to pour off the mountains, The Associated Press writes, and "swollen rivers carrying boulders and trees smashed through Montana towns over the next several days." In this case, meteorologists found that the hydrologic models used to predict flooding, which are based on long-term historical records, are not reflecting how the climate has changed in the last decade. "These models are going to be inadequate to deal with a new climate," Weather Underground founder Jeff Masters told AP. Meanwhile, the Western United States is experiencing a megadrought that is now in its 22nd year. In February, researchers published a study that found the region is the driest it has been in at least 1,200 years and estimated 42 percent of the megadrought can be directly linked to human-caused climate change. These states need to have a heavy snowpack in the winter so it can melt in the spring and fill reservoirs like Lake Mead and Lake Powell. In much of the West, there haven't been enough storms in the winter to produce the snowpack needed, and with higher temperatures and dryer conditions, the ground is soaking up the melting snowpack before it can get to the reservoirs. Skip advert

Lake Mead and Lake Powell have both dropped to record lows, and in June, the seven states that use water from the Colorado River — Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming — were asked by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to start talks on ways to reduce water use by 2 million to 4 million acre-feet. Just two months later, without any permanent solutions put forward, the bureau announced emergency water restrictions for Arizona and Nevada, reducing their annual water apportionment for 2023 by 21 percent and 8 percent, respectively. The Western United States isn't the only part of the world where dryness abounds. A catastrophic drought in Somalia that began in January 2021 has so far displaced 1 million people. After four failed rainy seasons, crops are failing and it's estimated that millions of livestock have died. This leaves many people with two problems — they do not have food to eat or crops to sell — and no solution. "Now we have a weather pattern that is increasingly erratic, with less rain in the last decade, and flooding when there is rain," Mohamed Abdi, Somalia country director for the Norwegian Refugee Council, told Time. "And climate change means the situation is only going to get worse." Officials say some parts of Somalia are already experiencing famine — made worse by the lack of wheat imports coming from Ukraine and Russia — and if international aid is not increased, even more people will suffer. Already, kids are being hit hard by the lack of food and water, with more than 1.5 million children under 5 malnourished and thousands dead from the condition. Adam Abdelmoula, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Somalia, told Democracy Now! in June it's expected that 366,000 children "may not survive through the end of September of this year." Skip advert It's been a scorcher of a summer across parts of Asia and Europe, with China experiencing an unprecedented, brutal heat wave and the United Kingdom seeing record-breaking temperatures. In southern China, as of August 22, there has been a 70-day heat wave, which has "no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter," Axios writes. Chinese state media reports that more than 260 weather stations in the country have recorded their highest-ever temperatures during this heat wave, which has affected more than 100 million people across 530,000 square miles. At the same time, there is a drought in China that has shrunk the Yangtze River to half its normal width, PBS reports, and farmers say they are losing their crops, including sweet potatoes, to high temperatures. On July 19, amid a sweltering heat wave that stretched across much of Western Europe, the United Kingdom recorded its highest-ever temperature: 104.5 degrees Fahrenheit in Coningsby, England. There was a zone of low pressure stalled off the coast of Portugal, which drew hot air from North Africa and moved it into Europe. During this heat wave, there were thousands of heat-related deaths in Spain and Portugal, where temperatures soared to 114 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas. The heat can be especially devastating in Europe because many homes don't have air conditioning; this is especially true in Britain, where historically there haven't been extremely hot temperatures and most buildings are made to retain heat during the cold winters. After months of little rain and high temperatures, several of Europe's rivers are showing signs of peril; the Rhine, Danube, and Po are "falling to critical levels," NBC News reports, with the Rhine expected to reach a low this weekend where it won't be safe for boats to sail. This is a critical route for cargo ships and energy supplies, and the closure of the river would have a disruptive effect on global shipping.