What climate change means for California

California is feeling the devastating effects of changing climate. Droughts are becoming more severe and lasting longer, wildfires are burning hotter and spreading faster, and storms that cause severe flooding are becoming more frequent. Here's everything you need to know: How is climate change affecting California? The California Natural Resources Agency has put together three climate change assessments which look at what the state is already facing because of climate change and what it can expect. Because about 85 percent of California's population lives and works in coastal counties, there are major concerns about rising sea levels. The assessments found that already, the sea level along California's coasts has risen almost 8 inches in the last century. It's estimated that by 2100, the sea level could rise by as much as 20 to 55 inches; in the worst case scenario, that would put close to 500,000 Californians at risk of flooding, and increase the chance of saltwater contaminating fresh water. Skip advert Fires are also a major concern. California has 33 million acres of forest land, and already, climate change is affecting how wildfires are burning. Five of the 10 biggest wildfires in California history happened in 2020, including the August Complex fire, which burned more than 1 million acres. Because of the drought and hotter temperatures, when a fire starts, the trees and brush are drier and go up in flames faster. The fires not only are burning hotter, but the season is starting earlier and lasting longer. "Climate change is creating the perfect conditions for larger, more intense wildfires," Robert Scheller, a professor of forestry and environmental resources at North Carolina State's College of Natural Resources, said. "We're already seeing fires that we didn't expect to see until 2080."

Storm water technology is constantly evolving, though, and California is "planning to do an enormous amount of work with storm water capture and harvesting" over the next several years, David Feldman, director of the University of California Irvine's water institute, told The Washington Post. Harvesting is "a piece of a complex puzzle," he added, and while rain water might not be the best choice for drinking, "that water can be treated to various degrees of reuse, at least in order to, for example, irrigate plants or irrigate landscaping." Will California tourism take a hit? Tourism is a $145 billion industry in California. The state tourism agency, Visit California, expects that by 2025, tourism will add $157 billion to the economy, but climate change could slow things down. "Places that are already hot are going to get hotter," Tamma Carleton, assistant professor of economics at the Bren School of Environmental Science and Management at the University of California, Santa Barbara, told the Times in 2021. "Who wants to go wine tasting or hiking if you're baking?" Napa Valley draws visitors who want to see its vineyards and explore its wineries, and on average, the area now experiences four days of extreme heat a year; it's projected that by the end of the century, that number will jump up to 36, the Times reports. Desert cities like Palm Springs, which already have sweltering temperatures in the summer, would also have more extreme heat days year-round. Rising sea levels are causing coastal erosion, and if beaches aren't safe or are under water, it would keep tourists away. The ski industry is already feeling a hit — in the last three decades, there has been an increase in the number of low-snow years, Geoffrey Schladow, director of the Tahoe Environmental Research Center at University of California Davis, told the Times. If people can't rely on there to be snow, they won't be booking vacations at mountain resorts, which hurts hotels, restaurants, ski resorts, and shops. What are officials doing? The state is taking several steps to reduce carbon emissions and transition to clean energy, with Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signing into law in September 2022 a bill pushing through measures to ensure California becomes carbon neutral by 2045. This is part of the California Climate Commitment, a $54 billion investment to fight climate change, cut pollution, and support new technologies and clean energy. The goal of the commitment is to reduce state oil consumption by 91 percent, reduce fossil fuel use in buildings and transportation by 92 percent, cut oil refinery pollution by 94 percent, cut air pollution by 60 percent, and create 4 million jobs, while saving California $23 billion by avoiding the damage caused by pollution. Skip advert Newsom called this "the most aggressive action on climate our nation has ever seen," but critics have said the state's plans rely on technology that is still being worked out, as well as successfully undertaking several difficult measures, including getting 30 times as many electric vehicles in operation compared to today. In January of this year, Newsom announced that due to inflation, a rise in interest rates, and stock market volatility, there is a projected $22.5-billion budget deficit in the next fiscal year, and there will be cuts to some climate change programs. This won't hinder progress toward measures like requiring by 2035 that all new cars sold in California are zero-emission, Newsom added, and he's hopeful that federal funding will fill the gap.