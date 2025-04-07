Toxic algae could be causing sea lions to attack

A particular algae is known to make animals more aggressive

Rescuers capture a sea lion suspected of having domoic acid poisoning in Santa Barbara, California, on March 25, 2025.
(Image credit: David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images)
Sea lions don't often attack humans, but a slew of recent assaults points to an algae that scientists say is poisoning the animals — and making them more aggressive. This algae releases a neurotoxin that affects sea lions' brains, causing them to behave erratically and leading to attacks on humans that are almost never seen.

Several attacks from sea lions have been reported in recent months, particularly in California, where the animals are prevalent. This includes a 15-year-old girl in Long Beach who was bitten by a sea lion while swimming in the ocean. Beyond attacking humans, the algae can also lead to the deaths of these typically docile creatures.

