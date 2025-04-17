The lesser-known Elsinore fault is a risk to California

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake shook most of Southern California on April 14. While there were no reported injuries or damages, the tremor was stronger than expected and took place along a more obscure fault line in the state: the Elsinore.

What is the Elsinore fault?

California has long been a hotbed of seismic activity , with the notorious San Andreas being the largest fault line. However, the state has several other fault lines that can perpetuate earthquakes. The April 14 earthquake occurred along the Elsinore fault, which is a part of a larger fault zone. The Elsinore is "one of the largest in southern California, and in historical times, has been one of the quietest," said the Southern California Earthquake Data Center (SCEDC). But quiet does not mean harmless.

The Elsinore runs 190 miles long and "extends from near the U.S.-Mexico border through San Diego County to the northern end of the Santa Ana mountains near Los Angeles," said The San Diego Union-Tribune . The northern part of the fault zone divides into two segments, the Chino fault and the Whittier fault. The last earthquake along the fault greater than 5.2 was a magnitude-6 earthquake in 1910, according to the SCEDC. That makes the recent quake the largest along the fault in over 100 years.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

The recent earthquake was "considered a minor earthquake," Mark Benthien, the associate director of public education and preparedness at the Statewide California Earthquake Center, said to East County Magazine . However, there was higher reported shaking than would be expected of a quake of this magnitude. "Why we had such widely felt shaking reports for such a moderate size earthquake" will be a topic of future research, said Alice Gabriel, a seismologist at the UCSD Scripps Institution of Oceanography, to Fox 5 San Diego .

What are the dangers?

Despite the recent minor earthquake, the Elsinore has the potential to create much stronger quakes. "The Elsinore fault is one of the major risks in Southern California," Lucy Jones, a seismologist and Caltech research associate, said to the Los Angeles Times . It is capable of producing up to a 7.8 magnitude earthquake, which is approximately 200 times larger than this week's quake. The estimated time between major ruptures (6.5 to 7.5 magnitude) along the fault zone is roughly between 250 and 600 years. "We think the last major rupture along the fault was in the 1700s," Benthien said. "So we're over that time period." There is potential for the April 14th earthquake to be a precursor to a larger earthquake, but it is also possible that nothing could happen "for a long time."

A particularly "frightening and plausible prospect" would be an earthquake that moves up the Elsinore fault onto the Whittier fault, which would "pour all the energy straight into the LA Basin. It's one of the scary earthquakes," Jones said. In addition, the Elsinore fault is not the only risk to Southern California . "The Elsinore fault can be thought of as a sibling of the San Andreas, along with the sizable San Jacinto fault," said the LA Times. "The three faults all move at relatively fast rates on average — meaning each is, generally speaking, more likely to rupture during the span of a human lifetime."