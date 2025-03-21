Sea geniuses: all the ways that octopuses are wildly intelligent

There is more to the tentacles than meets the eye

Octopus in ocean
Octopuses display many signs of intelligence
(Image credit: michaelkuehneisen / 500px / Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Octopuses are cephalopods that live in oceans around the world. They are also some of the most intelligent creatures on Earth. Their brain structures vary depending on where they live. For example, "octopuses living in deep waters with limited interactions with other animals have brains similar to rodents," while "reef octopuses have much larger brains with some properties similar to primates, which the octopi need for complex visual tasks and social interactions," said Live Science.

Some scientists claim that octopuses could be the next big species after humans go extinct and that there is much to learn about the tentacled sea creatures. These are some ways that octopuses have displayed their intelligence.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

