Have we reached 'peak cognition'?

Evidence mounts that our ability to reason, concentrate and problem-solve is in decline

Abstract photo illustration of cognition, thought and technology
Our 'capacity for mental focus' declines as we 'passively' scroll through content on our phones
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

"Since the intelligence test was invented more than 100 years ago, our IQ scores have been steadily increasing," said BBC Future. But, in recent years, that trend has been slowing or even reversing – suggesting that we may well have "passed the summit of human intellectual potential".

And the outlook seems similar for human "cognitive capacity" – our ability to apply our intelligence to real-world uses. There has been "remarkably little" long-running research, said the Financial Times, but, from the data we do have, evidence is mounting that our capacity to reason, concentrate and solve problems "peaked in the early 2010s, and has been declining ever since".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸