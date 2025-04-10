Scientists map miles of wiring in mouse brain

Researchers have created the 'largest and most detailed wiring diagram of a mammalian brain to date,' said Nature

What happened

Scientists Wednesday unveiled a functional 3-D map of the 84,000 neurons in a cubic millimeter of a mouse's brain, along with more than three miles of microscopic wiring — axons and smaller dendrites — and 523 million synapses connecting them.

