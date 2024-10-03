Detailed map of fly's brain holds clues to human mind

This remarkable fruit fly brain analysis will aid in future human brain research

Rendering of a drosophila brain
A rendering of the poppy seed–sized brain of a fly (Drosophila melanogaster)
(Image credit: Tyler Sloan / Amy Sterling / FlyWire / Princeton University)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

A consortium of scientists published the first complete map of a fruit fly's brain Wednesday in the journal Nature. Identifying and charting the 130,000 neurons and 50 million connections inside the poppy seed–sized brain of the fly, Drosophila melanogaster, took 10 years and involved hundreds of researchers worldwide.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Animals Brain Speed Reads Health And Science
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸