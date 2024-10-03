Detailed map of fly's brain holds clues to human mind
This remarkable fruit fly brain analysis will aid in future human brain research
What happened
A consortium of scientists published the first complete map of a fruit fly's brain Wednesday in the journal Nature. Identifying and charting the 130,000 neurons and 50 million connections inside the poppy seed–sized brain of the fly, Drosophila melanogaster, took 10 years and involved hundreds of researchers worldwide.
Who said what
Scientists had mapped the 300-neuron brain of a tiny worm, but this is "the first time we've had a complete map of any complex brain," said Mala Murthy, a Princeton neurobiologist who helped lead the FlyWire project, to The New York Times. The "stunning detail" of the "tremendous complexity" packed into the fruit fly's tiny brain could "reveal principles that apply to other species, including humans, whose brains have 86 billion neurons," the Times said.
The "beautiful" and complex "tangle of wiring" mapped out in computer simulations may hold the "key to explaining how such a tiny organ can carry out so many powerful computational tasks," like sight, hearing and movement, the BBC said.
What next?
This "amazing technical feat" paves the way for mapping the neural pathways of "larger brains such as the mouse and, maybe in several decades, our own," brain researcher Lucia Prieto Godino of London's Francis Crick Institute said to the BBC. A mouse brain "contains about 1,000 times as many neurons as a fly," while the human brains has a million times more, the Times said, and scientists recognize that "bigger brains may not follow" the same "fundamental rules" for sending signals quickly across a fly's brain.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Giant: 'stylishly crafted' Roald Dahl play is 'spectacularly good'
The Week Recommends Mark Rosenblatt's 'fearless' debut examines the character of the controversial children's author
By The Week UK Published
-
Biden, Harris visit storm-hit North Carolina, Georgia
Speed Read President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took separate tours of the south to view the catastrophic damage from Hurricane Helene
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'The patient, our home planet Earth, is in critical condition'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Newly discovered animal species in the last year
Under the Radar It's a whole new world
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Finger-prickin' good: Are simpler blood tests seeing new life years after Theranos' demise?
Today's Big Question One Texas company is working to bring these tests back into the mainstream
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
10 recent scientific breakthroughs
In Depth From cell reparation to monkey communication
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Is dangerous weather in the Mediterranean Sea the new normal?
Today's Big Question A waterspout, or sea tornado, recently sank a superyacht off the coast of Sicily
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The complex continent conundrum
The explainer Experts cannot agree on how many continents there are
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
The moon may be the ideal place to preserve Earth's biodiversity
under the radar A cache in a crater
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Liquid water detected on Mars raises hopes of life
Speed Read A new study suggests huge amounts of water could be trapped beneath the surface of Mars
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Life on Earth just (maybe) got older than everyone decided it was
Under the radar Fossil records from western Africa show unexpected findings
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published