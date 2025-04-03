Shingles vaccine cuts dementia risk, study finds

Getting vaccinated appears to significantly reduce the chances of developing Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia

'We don’t really have much else at the moment that slows down the onset of dementia'
What happened

Getting vaccinated against shingles appears to significantly reduce the chances of developing Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Nature. The study, based on the health records of 280,000 people in Wales, found that those who received an older live-virus vaccine, Zostavax, were 20% less likely to develop dementia within seven years than those not vaccinated.

