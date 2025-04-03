Shingles vaccine cuts dementia risk, study finds
Getting vaccinated appears to significantly reduce the chances of developing Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia
What happened
Getting vaccinated against shingles appears to significantly reduce the chances of developing Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Nature. The study, based on the health records of 280,000 people in Wales, found that those who received an older live-virus vaccine, Zostavax, were 20% less likely to develop dementia within seven years than those not vaccinated.
Who said what
Previous research suggested that "shingles vaccinations might reduce dementia risk," including a 2024 study that found even greater protection from the newer vaccine Shingrix, The New York Times said. But the latest study overcame limitations in earlier observational data by taking advantage of a "natural experiment" in Wales, where health officials allowed 79-year-olds to get vaccinated but not 80-year-olds, effectively creating a randomized trial among two groups born weeks apart.
A 20% dementia reduction from the shingles vaccine would be "quite important," especially as "we don’t really have much else at the moment that slows down the onset of dementia," Oxford researcher Dr. Paul Harrison, who wasn't involved in this study, told the Times. People should get vaccinated regardless, Dr. Aarati Didwania of Northwestern University said to NBC News. "Shingles is a terrible, painful and debilitating condition that can lead to horrendous long-term pain."
What next?
Further research is needed to understand why viruses like shingles and other members of the herpes family appear to boost dementia odds, why the shingles vaccine offers protection and the efficacy of Shingrix.
Peter Weber
