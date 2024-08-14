Can dementia be defeated?
A new report identifies 14 risk factorsa
The fight against dementia "is accelerating," a leading researcher said to CNN. Dr. Gill Livingston led The Lancelot Commission, which recently identified 14 risk factors which — properly addressed — "could prevent or delay nearly half" of the 55 million dementia cases identified in the world today. Among the factors: vision loss, high cholesterol, physical inactivity and obesity. "We can protect and help the brain," one expert said to the network, "and should!"
"Most of the reason why we get dementia is down to things we cannot control," said BBC News. Genes determine much of our risk. "But 45% of our risk can be changed" through lifestyle and policy choices. Good education early in life can reduce the risk; so can socializing with friends and family late in life. And red meat? Maybe lay off. With this information, researchers hope to head off, or at least delay, an expected rise to more than 150 million dementia cases by 2050. "Twelve years ago you would have said there's nothing you can do about dementia," said Livingston, "but that's really not the case."
What did the commentators say?
The number of dementia cases are "going to climb fast in the next decades as humanity ages," said The Economist. In aging countries like Japan, for example, dementia cases have risen dramatically in recent years, and Alzheimer's is now "the fifth-most important cause of death" in China. But the incidence rate of dementia among older people has declined in "rich Western countries" by an average of 13% per decade over the past 25 years. That's a sign that it works to address risk factor — and why risk reduction should "become a global policy priority."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
It is time to phase out "the 'D' word,' Mike Zuendel said at STAT. The word "dementia" is an "inaccurate, outdated and stigmatizing term" that makes older people less likely to seek diagnosis and treatment for their condition. There are many causes of cognitive impairment — Alzheimer's, depression or vascular conditions — and the antiquated descriptor "covers up these key differences with a single catch-all term." Changing how we talk about such conditions could lead to "earlier diagnosis, better care and improved lives."
What next?
Experts suggest that older people can help themselves by getting tested for vision and hearing loss, said The New York Times. "People who experience sensory loss in adulthood tend to withdraw and not engage as much socially" — and social isolation is a key risk factor for dementia. "The vision loss keeps you from going out to the party," said one expert. Hearing loss can mean "you go to the party but you sit in the corner and you don't talk to anybody."
Not every risk factor is easily addressed. In Japan, researchers have found "a troubling link between heat and dementia," said The Japan Times. Alzheimer's is the cause of roughly half the country's dementia cases, and researchers have determined that "heat stress is likely to worsen the condition." The problem? The planet is getting hotter: July was the 14th consecutive month of record temperatures. "It's clear that rising temperatures pose a significant threat to brain health," said one expert. The fight against dementia, then, is part and parcel with the fight against climate change.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association.
-
Looking ahead to the new and returning events at the 2028 Summer Olympics
In the Spotlight Flag football, squash and the obstacle course will debut alongside returning competitions
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
7 captivating new UNESCO World Heritage Sites to explore
The Week Recommends These sites have cultural, historical and scientific significance and the international organization's fresh stamp of approval
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Algae has a variety of uses and fuel may be next
under the radar The future is green and comes from the deep
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Deadly 'brain-eating' amoebas could be spreading thanks to climate change
Under the Radar Naegleria fowleri causes rare and lethal infection, but recent uptick in cases suggests it is thriving in warming waters
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Last updated
-
Study links high cholesterol to dementia
Speed Read It has been added to a list of 12 previously known risk factors including depression, smoking and loneliness
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
What is POTS and why is it more common now?
The explainer The condition affecting young women
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Hongchi Xiao: slapping therapy 'master' convicted of manslaughter
The Explainer Alternative therapy has amassed 'cult-like following' worldwide, but 'self-healing' practice led to deaths of two diabetics
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Brexit, Matt Hancock and black swans: five takeaways from Covid inquiry report
The Explainer UK was 'unprepared' for pandemic and government 'failed' citizens with flawed response, says damning report
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Are men the problem with male contraception?
Talking Point Science could now offer contraceptive gels and pills for men, but questions remain over trials, and men's responsibility
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Roll-out of affordable malaria vaccine begins
Speed Read R21 is approved for babies and may save hundreds of thousands of lives
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Colostrum: 'liquid gold' or the latest wellness fad?
In the Spotlight Potential health benefits of cows' first milk claimed to span everything from muscle repair to fuller hair
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published