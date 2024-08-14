Can dementia be defeated?

A new report identifies 14 risk factorsa

Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published
in today's big question

The fight against dementia "is accelerating," a leading researcher said to CNN. Dr. Gill Livingston led The Lancelot Commission, which recently identified 14 risk factors which — properly addressed — "could prevent or delay nearly half" of the 55 million dementia cases identified in the world today. Among the factors: vision loss, high cholesterol, physical inactivity and obesity. "We can protect and help the brain," one expert said to the network, "and should!"

"Most of the reason why we get dementia is down to things we cannot control," said BBC News. Genes determine much of our risk. "But 45% of our risk can be changed" through lifestyle and policy choices. Good education early in life can reduce the risk; so can socializing with friends and family late in life. And red meat? Maybe lay off. With this information, researchers hope to head off, or at least delay, an expected rise to more than 150 million dementia cases by 2050. "Twelve years ago you would have said there's nothing you can do about dementia," said Livingston, "but that's really not the case." 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Alzheimer's Dementia Health Health News
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸