How close are we to a norovirus vaccine?
A new Moderna trial raises hopes of vanquishing a stomach bug that sickens millions a year
Norovirus, often erroneously called the "stomach flu," sickens an estimated 21 million Americans and 685 million people worldwide every year, and though there is currently no preventive vaccine, a promising contender is in the works.
The virus causes several nightmarish days of severe vomiting and diarrhea, often accompanied by fever, body aches and dehydration. The scourge is also maddeningly hardy and highly contagious. Although mortality rates are very low in developed countries, outbreaks can overwhelm emergency rooms, create unwelcome pressure on health care systems and cause widespread absences from work and school. It spreads particularly easily in close quarters, including daycares, cruise ships, universities and nursing homes.
Norovirus is not a form of influenza but rather a calicivirus. New strains appear every two to four years, and are "difficult to wipe out because they can withstand hot and cold temperatures as well as most disinfectants," said The Norovirus Foundation. Norovirus is "more a nauseating nuisance than a public-health crisis," said The Atlantic, but scientists have nevertheless been at work on a norovirus vaccine for years. In September 2024, the first volunteers were dosed in Moderna's advanced clinical trial for a norovirus vaccine that showed encouraging results in preliminary trials.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What did the commentators say?
Experts have expressed caution about how feasible it will be to deliver a norovirus vaccine. "Will it work here? Keep a bucket handy, just in case," said the American Council on Science and Health in a post on X about the Moderna trial. That's because "norovirus has been devilishly difficult to even contemplate vaccinating against" given how rapidly it mutates, said the BBC. Rolling out an "effective, safe norovirus vaccine has been elusive, primarily because of the virus' high genetic diversity," and its large number of genotypes, said MedPage Today. Some skepticism also stems from the recent failure of a HilleVax vaccine for infants which "failed to meet key endpoints" in its trial in July 2024, said Clinical Trials Arena.
A recent winter surge of norovirus cases in the northern hemisphere, however, has renewed calls for vaccine development. "What better way to remind people of the power of vaccines than to eliminate the misery of puking?" said Alexandra Sifferlin at The New York Times. And while the "norovirus jab won't eliminate the bug, it could significantly reduce its impact on the health system," said The Independent.
What next?
Moderna researchers claim that "earlier trials of the vaccine have shown it generates a strong immune response in humans," and that the new trial is "designed to explore whether the jab is effective against the virus itself and, if so, how long protection lasts," said The Guardian. Moderna's norovirus inoculation uses the same mRNA technology that produced the company's revolutionary Covid-19 vaccines in 2020, which "use a genetic code to tell the body's cells to produce proteins that train the immune system," said Penn Medicine.
Moderna now needs to complete a "phase III trial," which is the final step before drugs or vaccines are submitted for the regulatory approval process in the United States. They are "critical to understanding whether vaccines are safe and effective," said Johns Hopkins University. Most phase III trials are randomized control trials, meaning that "participants and most of the study investigators do not know who has received the vaccine and who received the placebo," and are larger than earlier-phase trials, said Johns Hopkins.
In the Moderna norovirus trial, volunteers will participate for one year each, which will involve six in-person visits to trial sites as well as some monitoring and follow-up phone calls. The company hopes to enroll 25,000 people from all over the world, which will take two years. That means that even if the vaccine is shown to be safe and effective, it will not be available to the public until late 2026 or 2027. In the meantime, experts recommend washing your hands frequently, "especially after using the restroom, changing diapers and before preparing food or eating" and to avoid cooking food for others while sick, said The Mayo Clinic.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
David Faris is an associate professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics. He is a frequent contributor to Informed Comment, and his work has appeared in the Chicago Sun-Times, The Christian Science Monitor, and Indy Week.
-
8 eagerly awaited hotels opening in 2025
The Week Recommends A new year means several anticipated hotel openings are on the horizon
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
'Climate change doesn't just boost record weather events — it boosts the snake-oil salesmen'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
US considering ban on Chinese drones as international tensions grow
In the Spotlight The decision will ultimately be made by the incoming Trump administration
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Kidney stones are affecting children far more than they once did
Under the radar Salt may be to blame
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
HMPV is spreading in China but there's no need to worry
The Explainer Respiratory illness is common in winter
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Walking pneumonia cases are picking up pace
The explainer Another respiratory illness to be wary of
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Marty Makary: the medical contrarian who will lead the FDA
In the Spotlight What Johns Hopkins surgeon and commentator Marty Makary will bring to the FDA
By David Faris Published
-
4 tips for navigating holiday season stress
The Week Recommends Balancing pressure and enjoying the holidays can indeed coexist
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
California declares bird flu emergency
Speed Read The emergency came hours after the nation's first person with severe bird flu infection was hospitalized
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
The future of fluoridated water is up for debate
The Explainer The oral benefits are watery
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Bird flu one mutuation from human threat, study finds
Speed Read A Scripps Research Institute study found one genetic tweak of the virus could enable its spread among people
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published