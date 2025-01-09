How close are we to a norovirus vaccine?

A new Moderna trial raises hopes of vanquishing a stomach bug that sickens millions a year

Illustration of a woman sick with norovirus, vaccination syringe and virus molecules
Norovirus is "more a nauseating nuisance than a public-health crisis"
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
David Faris
By
published

Norovirus, often erroneously called the "stomach flu," sickens an estimated 21 million Americans and 685 million people worldwide every year, and though there is currently no preventive vaccine, a promising contender is in the works.

The virus causes several nightmarish days of severe vomiting and diarrhea, often accompanied by fever, body aches and dehydration. The scourge is also maddeningly hardy and highly contagious. Although mortality rates are very low in developed countries, outbreaks can overwhelm emergency rooms, create unwelcome pressure on health care systems and cause widespread absences from work and school. It spreads particularly easily in close quarters, including daycares, cruise ships, universities and nursing homes.

