What to know about norovirus

Move over, COVID-19 — there's a new winter virus in town. Here's everything you need to know about norovirus, the highly contagious (but rarely fatal) stomach bug that's seemingly picking up steam nationwide:

What is norovirus?

Norovirus — perhaps more colloquially known by the misnomer "stomach flu" — is a common but cumbersome virus that causes intense vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, and stomach pain, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. You can contract norovirus by eating contaminated food or drink ("contaminated" meaning covered in microscopic norovirus droplets shed by an infected person, or grown or harvested with water spoiled by the feces or vomit of an infected person), touching a contaminated surface then putting your fingers in your mouth, or having direct contact with someone who is infected. Given its high degree of transmissibility, it's also most common in group settings, like cruise ships, weddings, restaurants, hospitals, and long-term care facilities, Time adds.

Norovirus patients are most contagious while showing symptoms and in the first few days of their recovery, though "studies have shown that you can still spread norovirus for two weeks or more after you feel better," per the CDC. Symptoms typically appear 12 to 48 hours following exposure and last for 1 to 3 days.

Norovirus is not usually fatal, though vulnerable populations — like the very young and the elderly — should keep an eye out for dehydration, which can be life-threatening. Symptoms of dehydration include fatigue, dizziness, dry mouth and throat, and decreased urination, per the Mayo Clinic.

Where is norovirus spiking?

Seemingly New York City, for one. Indeed, vomiting and diarrhea-related trips to local emergency rooms have jumped significantly between December and mid-February, and "the most likely culprit is norovirus," The Gothamist reports per data from the NYC Health Department. It's hard to know for sure, though, since norovirus surveillance is generally pretty lacking.