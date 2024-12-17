The UK's growing adult literacy problem
Global report shows Britain's decline in reading skills as we choose scrolling and streaming over turning the pages of a book
One in five Britons aged between 16 and 65 can only read at or below the level expected of a 10-year-old, according to a major new study of literacy rates across the developed world.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has been assessing adult literacy and numeracy levels in over 30 countries for the past 20 years. And its latest Survey of Adult Skills report, released last week, makes for "extremely uncomfortable reading", said Robert Glick, chair of the UK's Adult Literacy Trust, writing in The Big Issue.
'Painfully stagnant' literacy skills
Millions of British adults "struggle with basic literacy", said Glick, and this costs the economy an estimated £40 billion per year. And it's not a new situation. Despite "estimable efforts" by organisations and volunteers, literacy skills in the UK have "remained painfully stagnant" since 2018.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Another report, from the The Reading Agency charity, in July found that the number of UK adults who never read regularly for pleasure had increased by 88% in the past decade, from 8% to 15% of those surveyed. Those who described themselves as "regularly" reading for pleasure had fallen from 58% to 50%, while 35% now described their reading activity as "lapsed".
This year's "What Kids Are Reading Report", a survey of 1.2 million school students across the UK and Ireland, revealed that children are also "reading fewer books for pleasure", said The Bookseller. The study found a 4.4% decrease in the number of books read by children year on year. This was the first time since 2008 – apart from the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic – that a fall had been recorded.
Scrolling, not reading
Countries with falling literacy scores "outnumber those making significant progress", said The Economist. That's despite more people in those countries finishing secondary school and getting degrees. One explanation, said the magazine, could be "increased migration", with non-native speakers naturally tending to score lower on literacy tests that involve "juggling words".
But if adults are getting less adept at coping with complex texts, "I put the blame squarely on technology", said Helen Coffey in The Independent. The "insignificant strips of dead time" that were once filled by "whipping out a fantasy novel or juicy biography" are now "firmly in the custody" of Netflix, WhatsApp and social media. Mornings spent "reading over a bowl of cereal" are now spent "scrolling in bed", and "quiet evenings spent rifling pages" have "given way to binge-watching streaming services" where "there's always something on telly".
Reversing the decline means making literacy programmes "more accessible and relevant", through a "robust, well-funded and well-promoted adult-education programme", wrote Glick. This would require significant government investment, of course, but the OECD report shows in "glaring terms" that the "time to act is now".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
Chennai's chess champions
In The Spotlight The Indian city is 'churning out' a flood of chess 'wizards' and 'geniuses'
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Chocolate is the latest climate change victim, but scientists may have solutions
Under the radar Making the sweet treat sustainable
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Crossword: December 17, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
TV to watch in November, from 'Dune: Prophecy' to 'A Man on the Inside'
The Week Recommends A new comedy from 'The Good Place' creator, a prequel to 'Dune' and the conclusion of one of America's most popular shows
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
5 new horror movies to jump-scare your way through Halloween
The Week Recommends A new take on Stephen King classic 'Salems Lot', a spooky take on late-night talk shows, and more
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Why is there such a long gap between TV seasons?
In the Spotlight Ambitious productions and a focus on data are creating 'staggering' waits
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
TV to watch in October, from 'Disclaimer' and 'The Franchise'
The Week Recommends An HBO comedy from the 'Veep' creator, a mystery from master filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón and a reboot of an '80s classic
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Monsters: why is the Menendez brothers Netflix hit so controversial?
Talking Points Ryan Murphy’s latest true-crime series recounts infamous 1989 Beverly Hills murders, but some critics say his retelling takes too many liberties with the truth
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
The Perfect Couple: glossy Netflix murder-mystery starring Nicole Kidman
The Week Recommends However hard you try to resist it, 'you will want to know the who, what, where and why-dunit'
By The Week UK Published
-
Apollo 13: Survival – a 'real, rare and breathtaking tale of survival'
The Week Recommends Netflix documentary includes 'remarkable' archival footage from near-disastrous moon mission
By The Week Staff Published
-
TV to watch in September, from 'Agatha All Along' to 'The Penguin'
The Week Recommends A 'WandaVision' spinoff, a DC Comics villain's starring turn and a silly Netflix original
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published