The rise of the WhatsApp novelists

Why authors in Zimbabwe are channelling Dickens by serialising their novels through the messaging app

Charles Dickens published most of his novels in monthly magazine instalments, but if he was around now he might do the same on WhatsApp.

The messaging app has "proven to be a boon" for authors in Zimbabwe as the country's traditional publishing industry "falters", said the Financial Mail. Aspiring writers are able to charge directly for their services by "leveraging" the app's popularity and turning it into "a go-to for avid readers".

