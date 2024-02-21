Romantasies are steaming up the publishing world

While children's books have long dominated the fantasy genre, a more adult spin — combining romantic tropes and steamy sex scenes — is now taking over. Romantasy is a genre that has become so popular, it is pushing the publishing industry in a new direction.

Background

Romantasy is a portmanteau combining "romance" and "fantasy," a label for a book genre with elements of both. Books in this category feature all the hallmarks of fantasy fiction, "such as magic systems, mythology, high stakes, and abundant worldbuilding," said The Washington Post , "but the love story is central to the narrative." Romance gets "top billing" because "there’s a difference between a fantasy with romantic elements and a romantasy," the Post said. "In the latter, without the romance, the book falls apart."

While the term may sound original, the genre is not. Per the Post, Emma Bull's 1987 book "War for the Oaks" is considered one of the earliest romantasy titles, winning her a Locus Award. The story follows a young rock star drafted into a fairy war just as her band and relationship fall apart. In the years following this early example, romantasy books have often been tagged as other genres such as "urban fantasy," "epic fantasy," or "paranormal."

Along with the typical trappings of the fantasy genre, romantasy novels also include classic romantic tropes like enemies-to-lovers, soulmates, and love triangles. "Romance readers have discovered that romantasy has all the tropes they adore, but set in a world they can escape to and get lost in," Ajebowale Roberts, an editor at HarperCollins, said to The Guardian .

The latest

Thanks to BookTok and a couple of star authors driving sales, the genre is experiencing a massive surge in popularity. Author Sarah J. Maas has become synonymous with the current success of adult romantasy books. According to her website , her "Throne of Glass," "A Court of Thorns and Roses," and "Crescent City" series have sold over 38 million copies. Her books have been popular since 2012, but Publisher's Weekly said sales of her new and backlisted titles increased 86% in the 2022 fiscal year for Bloomsbury Publishing, driven by massive interest from the TikTok book community. At the end of 2023, Bloomsbury told Reuters they predicted that they would surpass annual profit and revenue expectations, in large part thanks to the sale of fantasy books like Maas' series. The publisher released Maas' latest book, "House of Flame and Shadow," earlier this month and has plans to release six more per a January announcement.

Demand for romantasy books in the industry has only increased in the wake of Maas' achievements over the past few years, "shifting the landscape of adult publishing," said Business Insider . Other publishers are also prioritizing romantasy and investing heavily in the genre. Entangled Publishing created Red Tower, an imprint focused on new adult fantasy and science fiction romance, and sci-fi and fantasy publisher Tor debuted its own romance imprint, Bramble, in September 2023, per Publisher's Weekly .

Red Tower has another romantasy star in author Rebecca Yarros , whose latest novel "Iron Flame" has been an early smash hit for the imprint. Yarros was also catapulted into bestseller status after TikTok drove interest in the first book in her sultry dragon fantasy series, "Fourth Wing." The sequel set a record for the fastest-selling pre-order title on the Waterstones website in a single day. When it arrived on Nov. 7, it quickly became a bestseller.

The reaction

Part of the genre's appeal comes down to its "bold heroines" and "strong yet nuanced female characters," Bloomsbury's Kathleen Farrar said to The Guardian . "These stories have attracted huge numbers of female readers who may previously not have felt particularly welcome or catered for in the fantasy market."

Romantasy "allows women to have it all," Christina Clark-Brown, who shares book recommendations on the Instagram page ninas_nook, said to The Guardian. Instead of being a "damsel who needs saving," Clark-Brown noted, "women are allowed to be powerful, go on epic quests, and find love with a partner who is an equal to them in every way."