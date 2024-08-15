Are too many students going to university this year?

Clearing is a 'buyer's market' for those who missed their grades or are looking to 'upgrade'

Illustration of pigeons wearing graduation mortar boards crowding a statue of Socrates
Almost a third of all 18-year-olds in England are going to university this year but 'if school leavers had more appealing options, they might take them'
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

More than three-quarters of English 18-year-old applicants have been accepted into their first-choice university as more young people achieved top A level grades than last year.

According to government figures, 32.1% of all English 18-year-olds have been accepted into university, with 75.7% securing a spot at their preferred institution, up from 71.6% in 2023 and 74.5% in 2019.

Universities A-Levels Clearing Higher Education Uk News
Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

