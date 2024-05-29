UK universities: why higher education is in crisis

A combination of spiralling costs and fewer international students is leaving universities in serious financial trouble

University students
Many students are facing increasing financial constraints at university despite a long-standing fee freeze
(Image credit: Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images)
The Conservatives have pledged to scrap "rip-off" degrees at universities if they win the general election. The party said it would introduce a new law that would allow the independent regulator, the Office for Students, to cancel the "worst-performing" courses and redirect funds into expanding apprenticeships. 

Up to "one in eight students could see their course axed" in a bid to weed out "Mickey Mouse" courses that sell students a "false dream", said the Daily Mail. Courses will be judged on criteria which include drop-out rates, job progression and earning potential, the Tories said.

