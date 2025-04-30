Humans heal much slower than other mammals

Slower healing may have been an evolutionary trade-off when we shed fur for sweat glands

Baboon with face injury
Hair follicles contain stem cells that can repair torn skin, and unlike most mammals, 'human skin has very puny hair follicles'
(Image credit: James Wakibia / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

People take two to three times as long to heal from wounds as other mammals, a team of biologists reported Tuesday in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B. The researchers suggested the slower healing may have been an evolutionary trade-off when we shed fur for sweat glands.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸