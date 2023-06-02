The biggest celestial events to watch this year

The cosmos are always moving and changing, letting us witness exciting astronomical phenomena. These are the exciting events to watch in 2023.

Perseid meteor shower (July 14-August 24)

Probably one of the most popular meteor showers of the year, the Perseids take place midsummer and peak between August 11 and 12, according to the American Meteor Society (AMS). The phenomenon "is caused by Earth passing through debris — bits of ice and rock — left behind by Comet Swift-Tuttle, which last passed close to Earth in 1992," according to Space.com.

At its peak, there could be 100 meteors per hour moving at a speed of 133,200 miles per hour. The meteors also leave tails of light and color behind them. The Perseids are also called fireballs, which are "larger explosions of light and color that can persist longer than an average meteor streak," NASA wrote. The phenomenon is best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere just before dawn. It also helps to go to the darkest possible location and let your eyes adjust for 30 minutes, per Space.com.

Blue supermoon (August 31)

At the end of the month, you can witness a once-in-a-blue-moon phenomenon. A blue supermoon combines the blue moon, which is the second full moon of the month, and a supermoon, when the moon is at its closest point to the Earth in its orbit, NASA explained. In turn, the moon appears larger and brighter than average. While there are four supermoons this year, a blue moon only occurs approximately once every two-and-a-half years.

The two events coming together is a rare occurrence. In addition, the blue supermoon is also the closest supermoon of the year, according to Forbes. The two together make the moon look approximately 17% bigger and 30% brighter than an average supermoon or full moon. The last blue moon occurred in August 2021.

Annular solar eclipse (October 14)

This year's annular solar eclipse occurs on October 14 and will be visible across North, Central and South America. This type of eclipse is when the "moon passes between the Sun and Earth while it's at its farthest point from Earth," as defined by NASA. Since the moon appears to be smaller, a "ring of fire" surrounds the moon. This is different from a total solar eclipse, when the moon completely blocks the sun.