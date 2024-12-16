Eclipses 'on demand' mark a new era in solar physics

The European Space Agency's Proba-3 mission gives scientists the ability to study one of the solar system's most compelling phenomena

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Human beings have long lived in awe of the vast and starry skies — particularly during a solar eclipse, wherein the very laws of nature feel inverted. Before modern astronomy, solar eclipses were often assigned mythological or theological significance, which likely contributed to our enduring fascination with them.

That fascination took a seismic step forward this month, with the European Space Agency's launch of its Proba-3 mission. The groundbreaking project will enable researchers to create artificial solar eclipses for study on demand. Comprised of twin satellites Occulter and Coronagraph, Proba-3 will see the pair working in tandem to create a "precisely-controlled shadow from one platform to the other," the ESA said, opening "sustained views of the sun's faint surrounding corona."

