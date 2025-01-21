What is the future of the International Space Station?

A fiery retirement, launching the era of private space stations

International Space Station orbiting Earth
The station is "showing its age"
(Image credit: dima_zel / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
Americans, Russians and spacefarers from other countries have been working together aboard the International Space Station for a quarter-century. But the ISS is nearing the end of its operational life. What's next for the space station, and what comes after it retires?

Following the ISS retirement in 2030, NASA expects to see the construction of "one or more commercial space stations," said The Verge. Each station will be run by a private company "for profit and part of a thriving space economy." NASA astronauts will use these stations as a platform for their work and further exploration of space. Two companies, Blue Origin and Starlab Space, are creating their own designs, while another, Axiom Space, is building modules to "begin life" attached to the ISS. The goal is ambitious, but also a gamble. Industry leaders still don't know "whether there's money to be made or not" in space, said The Verge.

Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

