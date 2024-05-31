A private astronaut wants to save the Hubble Space Telescope — but NASA has concerns

The telescope is expected to burn up in the atmosphere in the 2030s

Photo collage of an artist's impression of the Hubble telescope, reflected in a close-up visor of a space suit
Even when precautions are taken, spacewalks can get "unexpectedly dicey"
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

The Hubble Space Telescope was launched into orbit in 1990, and NASA estimates that it will end its lifecycle in the mid-2030s, burning up in the atmosphere as it plummets back to Earth. But while NASA is already looking to the next iteration of its telescope program, one private citizen is taking steps to save the Hubble — seemingly to NASA's chagrin. 

Jared Isaacman, a wealthy entrepreneur and citizen astronaut, has floated a self-funded maintenance mission to the telescope that could potentially expand the Hubble's lifecycle. The mission "would be a great thing to do for science and research across the world," Isaacman, who previously orbited Earth in a SpaceX craft, said to Scientific American in 2022. 

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

