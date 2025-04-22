How to see the Lyrid meteor shower
A nice time to look to the skies
The Lyrid meteor shower occurs in the middle of April and is one of the most exciting celestial spectacles of the year. Here's how to best view the falling stars.
What are the Lyrids?
The Lyrids are the second meteor shower of the year. "The meteors hit the atmosphere and slow down, and that transmits heat. That's the flash you see," astronomer Dean Regas said to CNN. "Most of the material from meteor showers, the comet pieces, will burn up before they hit the ground, and a lot of them are about the size of a grain of sand. So it's really impressive to see something so small light up like that." On rare occasions, the shower has also "been known to produce an occasional 'outburst,' during which up to 100 meteors per hour may be visible, though it is difficult to predict when these outbursts will occur," said Space.com (a sister site of The Week).
The falling rocks originate from the Comet Thatcher, which is about halfway through its approximately 415-year orbit around the sun. The comet was discovered in 1861, but the Lyrid shower has been observed for 2,700 years. This year the Lyrids will also overlap an the end of their run with the next meteor shower, the Eta Aquariids, which won't hit its peak until May 5 and 6.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
How can you see the Lyrids?
The Lyrid shower began on April 17 and peaked between April 21 and 22. The shower will continue through April 26. While the Lyrid meteors will be visible all across the sky, "following their path backwards they will appear to originate from the constellation of Lyra, the lyre, which contains the star Vega," said Royal Museums Greenwich. "In reality, the meteors have nothing to do with this distant group of stars. The direction they appear to come from is dictated by the motion of the Earth and the debris itself." The shower is best viewed from the northern hemisphere because the shower's radiant point is far to the north, but the southern hemisphere may be able to view some too.
At its peak, you can see up to 18 meteors per hour, visible under clear, dark skies with minimal moonlight. "Most meteors you see (during a Lyrid shower) are not brilliant fireballs — they are faint little streaks — and the more moonlight there is, it tends to wash out those faint little streaks," Bill Cooke, the lead of NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office, said to CNN. The good news is that this year, there are "excellent viewing opportunities with minimal moonlight interference from the thin crescent moon," said Space.com. "The best time to watch the meteor shower is typically between midnight and dawn, when the radiant is higher in the sky and Earth is rotating into the stream of meteors." Viewing in total darkness can also help make the meteor shower easier to see. "Come prepared with a blanket. Lie flat on your back and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible," said NASA.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.
-
Climate: Trump's attempt to bring back coal
Feature Trump rolls back climate policies with executive orders aimed at reviving the coal industry
By The Week US
-
RFK Jr.: A public-health wrecking ball
Feature Robert F. Kennedy Jr. doubles down on anti-vaccine policies amid a growing measles outbreak
By The Week US
-
Budget: Gutting Medicaid to pass tax cuts?
Feature To extend Trump's tax cuts, the GOP is looking to cut Medicaid and other assistance programs
By The Week US
-
The lesser-known Elsinore fault is a risk to California
The Explainer A powerful earthquake could be on the horizon
By Devika Rao, The Week US
-
Full moon calendar: dates and times for every full moon this year
In depth When to see the lunar phenomenon every month
By Devika Rao, The Week US
-
Katy Perry, Gayle King visit space on Bezos rocket
Speed Read Six well-known women went into lower orbit for 11 minutes
By Peter Weber, The Week US
-
The dubious nature of de-extinction
The Explainer Is it a vanity project backed by billions, or the future of animal conservation?
By Theara Coleman, The Week US
-
Space ads could be coming to a sky near you
Under the radar Making space for commercial profits
By Devika Rao, The Week US
-
We could be living in a black hole
Under the radar And our universe may not be the only one
By Devika Rao, The Week US
-
Sea geniuses: all the ways that octopuses are wildly intelligent
The Explainer There's more to the tentacles than meets the eye
By Devika Rao, The Week US
-
Dark energy may not doom the universe, data suggests
Speed Read The dark energy pushing the universe apart appears to be weakening
By Peter Weber, The Week US