Is a third-party candidate Trump's only hope?

Former President Donald Trump's legal troubles are piling up as he runs for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. He faces civil fraud charges in New York. He was found liable for sexual abuse and now faces a second defamation trial by his accuser, author E. Jean Carroll. The former president has been indicted by special counsel Jack Smith over his handling of classified documents, and this week said he expected Smith to indict him again in the Jan. 6 inquiry, this time for his efforts to overturn his loss in the 2020 election.

Trump remains the overwhelming favorite to win the GOP nomination in an increasingly crowded field. But Trump has fallen behind President Biden in polls ahead of a likely general election rematch of their 2020 race. A new Quinnipiac University poll has Biden leading Trump by five percentage points. A new Morning Consult poll found that 43% of registered voters said they would back Biden in a head-to-head contest, with 42% supporting Trump. Another 10% said they would vote for someone else, and 5% were undecided.

But polls suggest that "someone else" could tip the race in Trump's favor. The centrist No Labels group this week said it would present a moderate candidate by Super Tuesday if Biden and Trump still appear to be the likely Democratic and Republican nominees by that point and the public supports a third alternative. And former Harvard and Princeton philosophy professor Cornel West, a leading Black intellectual, is running to be the Green Party's candidate. Political analysts say his and other potential longshot bids would siphon more votes from Biden than Trump. Will it take a third-party spoiler for Trump to win?

Only a spoiler can save Trump

"If Trump has a chance of winning, the emergence of a viable third-party candidate is likely his only path to victory," said Merrill Matthews in The Hill. Both he and Biden are unpopular, but "without a viable third-party candidate, most voters would likely hold their nose and vote for Biden again." A No Labels candidate such as moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) would pull voters from Biden's right, and West would siphon away votes from Biden's left. That could be enough to tip the election to Trump, the same way libertarian Gary Johnson and Green Party candidate Jill Stein did in 2016 before victory was snatched from Hillary Clinton.