Is Trump okay?

Former president's mental health is firmly back in the spotlight after 'bizarre' town hall event

Composite illustration of Donald Trump, Hannibal Lecter and a shark
'Trump appears lost, confused, and frozen on stage,' said Kamala Harris's campaign team on X after the Republican candidate's appearance in Pennsylvania
By
published

Questions about Joe Biden's mental acuity ultimately "forced" the 81-year-old president out of the 2024 election race. Now Democrats are now "trying to flip that script" on Donald Trump.

It's not just Democrats doing that either. Medical professionals, political commentators and even former Trump allies have increasingly been alleging cognitive decline in the former president, who at 78 would be the oldest president ever elected if he wins in November.

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

