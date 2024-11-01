How GOP election denial thrives in 2024

Cleta Mitchell aided Donald Trump's efforts in 2020. She's back.

Cleta Mitchell, partner at Foley &amp; Lardner LLP, speaks during an event marking the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment ratification with U.S. President Donald Trump, left, in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020
Cleta Mitchell and her allies are using election lawsuits to paint a picture of "rampant voting fraud"
(Image credit: Anna Moneymaker / The New York Times / Bloomberg / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

Donald Trump tried to overturn the 2020 election with false charges that the election had been stolen from him. Now one of his lawyers from that effort is laying the groundwork for a similar push in 2024.

The lawyer, Cleta Mitchell, leads the Election Integrity Network, which is spearheading efforts to take "Mr. Trump's falsehoods about corruption in the democratic system and turn them into action," said The New York Times. (Mitchell advised Trump in 2020 when he pressured Georgia officials to make up his shortfall of votes in that state.) The group has lobbied for new state election laws and "fanned out" in the hunt for election fraud, working closely with the Republican National Committee while doing so. That work has helped "debunked theories to jump from state to state," said the Times.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸