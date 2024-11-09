Trump victorious: 'a political comeback for the ages'

The president-elect will be able to wield a 'powerful mandate'

President-elect Donald Trump stands in front of American flags, pointing to the crowd at Florida campaign event
Trump has promised to usher in a 'golden age' for US
(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
By
published

Donald Trump swept to an emphatic victory over Kamala Harris in the US presidential election, to seal a historic return to the White House as America's 47th president. With some results still to be declared, Trump looked on course to win the popular vote too – a feat that has eluded every Republican candidate since 2004. Trump also becomes the first former president in 132 years to be returned to the White House after having previously lost a presidential contest.

Speaking at a campaign event in Florida early on Wednesday morning, he said his victory would usher in a new "golden age" for the US. "America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate," he declared. In a further boost for the 78-year-old, the Republicans seized control of the Senate, and looked well-placed to retain their majority in the House of Representatives.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸