Netanyahu fires defense minister, sparking protests

Yoav Gallant and Netanyahu have clashed for years. The Israeli prime minister first tried to fire the defense minister in 2023, but backed off following a public outcry.

Protesters in Israel slam Benjamin Netanyahu for firing Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
Gallant's firing brought thousands of Israelis into the streets in protest
(Image credit: Jack Guez / AFP via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Tuesday, sidelining a popular rival as Israel fights grinding wars in Gaza and Lebanon. Gallant's firing brought thousands of Israelis into the streets in protest. Netanyahu named Foreign Minister Israel Katz, a hawkish longtime loyalist with little military or national security experience, as Gallant's replacement.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸