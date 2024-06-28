Could Israel's ultra-Orthodox conscription ruling hurt Netanyahu?

Two ultra-Orthodox parties in Netanyahu's coalition are up in arms

Illustration of an Orthodox Jew standing in front of a military helmet
A decade's long exemption could finally be coming to an end
Theara Coleman, The Week US
Israel's Supreme Court unanimously voted to start conscripting ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students into the Israeli military, a decision that could "lead to the collapse of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling coalition," The Washington Post said. 

Military service is mandatory for most Israelis once they are 18, but ultra-Orthodox Jews, also known as the Haredim, have been largely exempt since 1948. What was once a small group of a few hundred has blossomed into roughly 1.3 million, or nearly 13% of the population. The court had already struck down the exemption law that was applied to ultra-Orthodox students in 2017. Lawmakers tried to replace the law, but repeated court extensions and government interference "dragged out a resolution for years," said The Associated Press. In the absence of a replacement, the court ruled that the country's conscription laws applied to the ultra-Orthodox like any other citizen. 

