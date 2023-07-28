The past controversies of Benjamin Netanyahu

Protests have reached a boiling point in Israel after the government passed a bill to overhaul the country's judiciary, limiting the ability of the Israeli Supreme Court to conduct oversight. These controversies have proven greatly unpopular, and at the center of the furor is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has continually pressed forward with the reforms.

Netanyahu has been harshly criticized over these attempts, with opposition leader Yair Lapid saying that Netanyahu is "not really Israel's prime minister" and is performing "an empty show, because it is not within his authority," per The Times of Israel. There was also international backlash, with President Joe Biden telling Axios that Israel's "current judicial reform proposal is becoming more divisive, not less" and that it "doesn't make sense for Israeli leaders to rush this — the focus should be on pulling people together and finding consensus."

But this is hardly the first go-around of controversy for Netanyahu. The prime minister, who has held power on and off since 1996, has been involved in a "spiraling saga of legal troubles and scandals that have plagued the leader's three-decade political career," The Associated Press reported.

Problems in the '90s

In 1997, Netanyahu, who was then in his first time as prime minister, had his administration rocked, and nearly brought down, by an influence-peddling scandal," Haaretz reported. Known as the Bar-on-Hebron affair, the controversy involved Ronnie Bar-On, who was appointed attorney general by Netanyahu. However, Bar-On resigned after just 48 hours amid allegations that political leader Aryeh Deri, who was facing criminal charges, pushed Netanyahu to appoint Bar-On as "attorney general in exchange for the promise of a plea bargain in his case," The New York Times reported. Netanyahu is alleged to have appointed Bar-On in exchange for Deri's political support despite a "storm of protests from jurists and politicians who said [Bar-On] was not qualified."