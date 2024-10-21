Abortion rights are a 'core issue' for Kamala Harris

She is featuring a 'rapid-response mentality' on reproductive rights

Kamala Harris sits down at Philadelphia&#039;s WHYY for National Association of Black Journalists interview
The Vice President has much to say about abortion rights
(Image credit: Win McNamee / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

Kamala Harris is depending on one big issue to help her win the 2024 presidential race: abortion.

Abortion is the "key issue" in Harris' campaign, said CNN. One poll found that 54% of likely voters trust her more than Donald Trump to do a better job on abortion rights. (He pulled in 41% of respondents.) Her advantage is even bigger among young people, Black and Latino voters. That is why Harris has adopted a "rapid-response mentality" on the topic, CNN said. She is quick to highlight developments like ProPublica's reporting on two Georgia women who died because of delayed care related to that state's abortion ban.

