Supreme Court lets states ax Planned Parenthood funds

The court ruled that Planned Parenthood cannot sue South Carolina over the state's effort to deny it funding

UNITED STATES - APRIL 2: A pro-choice demonstrator holds a sign in front of the U.S. Supreme Court as the Medina v. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic case is heard on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.
A pro-choice demonstrator holds a sign in front of the US Supreme Court as the Medina v. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic case is heard on April 2, 2025
(Image credit: Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

The Supreme Court Thursday ruled that Planned Parenthood and one of its clients cannot sue South Carolina over its push to withhold Medicaid funds from the group under a 2018 executive order from Gov. Henry McMaster (R). The court ruled 6-3 along ideological lines in the case, Medina v. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, with the three liberal justices dissenting.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸