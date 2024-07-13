The Trump immunity ruling: a licence to break the law?
'End of democracy' fears may be overblown, but the Supreme Court verdict is already having a noxious impact
What timing, said The Star-Ledger. Just as America prepared to celebrate 4 July – the commemoration of winning independence from the British crown – the supreme court decided to "restore the monarchy". By a 6-3 majority, it upheld Donald Trump's contention that a president has immunity from prosecution for acts that fall within the undefined category of "official" conduct. The case related to Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election result; justices left it to lower courts to determine whether his acts were "official" or not, but directed them to interpret the scope broadly. By way of illustration, the court claimed that a presumption of immunity should apply to Trump's strong-arming of the then-vice-president Mike Pence to ignore the results of the electoral college decision. One of the dissenting justices, Sonia Sotomayor, complained that the ruling effectively makes the president "a king above the law", enabling him to get away with, say, ordering the assassination of a rival.
This is an appalling ruling, said Jackie Calmes in the Los Angeles Times. Fifty years ago, Richard Nixon was brought down by the Watergate scandal, a case that gave the lie to Nixon's infamous claim that "when the president does it, that means that is it not illegal". The court has now effectively affirmed Nixon's claim. We already had reason enough to fear a second Trump term, given his contempt for the law and his vengeful instincts. Only last week, he reposted on social media a call for his Republican critic Liz Cheney to be tried for treason in a televised military tribunal. The new ruling would enable him to "run amok with little fear of criminal accountability".
The Justice Department provoked this judicial pushback by launching its partisan "lawfare" campaign against Trump, said Jason Willick in The Washington Post. Few dispute that Trump behaved disgracefully after the 2020 election, but this mostly took the form of spouting lies. Without evidence of a clear crime to pin on him, and to link him to the 6 January rioters, prosecutors "threw everything into the indictment they could, even alleging that Trump's threat to remove an acting attorney general was criminal". Such "broad and inchoate charges" invited a rebuttal. The critics' alarm is overblown, agreed Timothy C. Parlatore on CNN. The threat to US politics today is not presidents running amok; it's rival parties descending into a destructive cycle of retaliatory legal warfare. Yes, this ruling might help Trump today, but it will also help protect Joe Biden and future administrations from politically motivated prosecutions.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
It's true that the immunity ruling doesn't mark "the end of democracy", said The Washington Post. Former presidents could still be punished for official acts that don't relate to their core responsibilities, if prosecutors can convincingly argue that punishment wouldn't hinder a vigorous executive branch. Those who commit misdeeds on the president's behalf will still have to answer to the law. And courts will still have the power to order the executive to halt improper activity. The worry, though, is that this ruling will embolden presidents "to push the boundaries".
In the meantime, it has provided invaluable assistance to Trump's campaign, said Laurence H. Tribe in The New York Times. By taking nearly ten weeks to deliberate and opening the way to a new round of appeals, the supreme court has all but extinguished any chance of a verdict in the 6 January case before November's election. Regardless of whether you think Trump should be acquitted or convicted, "immunity by running out the clock is justice delayed and thus justice denied".
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Labour's first week in power
In the Spotlight The NHS, prisons and housing are at the top of a to-do list which risks crashing into 'wall of economic reality'
By The Week UK Published
-
Crossword: July 13, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku hard: July 13, 2024
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Labour's first week in power
In the Spotlight The NHS, prisons and housing are at the top of a to-do list which risks crashing into 'wall of economic reality'
By The Week UK Published
-
'The studio has run out of marquee heroes'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
How do political conventions work?
The Explainer The process of choosing a party's nominee has several moving parts
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Is Amy Coney Barrett the Supreme Court's new swing justice?
Today's Big Question Still conservative, but independent
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
What happens if Joe Biden steps down?
Today's Big Question If the president decides not to run against Donald Trump, here's what Democrats have to do next
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump revels in Democrat disarray, slams Kamala Harris
Speed Read The presidential nominee returned to the campaign trail on Tuesday
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
No political victory lasts
Opinion Why the party that loses in November will rise again
By William Falk Published
-
JD Vance's journey from Trump critic to VP short list
In the spotlight The Ohio senator may be an option for a running mate, but he hasn't always thought so highly of Trump
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published