The Trump immunity ruling: a licence to break the law?

'End of democracy' fears may be overblown, but the Supreme Court verdict is already having a noxious impact

Donald Trump addresses supporters during a rally at Dayton International Airport in Vandalia, Ohio
(Image credit: Scott Olson / Getty Images)
What timing, said The Star-Ledger. Just as America prepared to celebrate 4 July – the commemoration of winning independence from the British crown – the supreme court decided to "restore the monarchy". By a 6-3 majority, it upheld Donald Trump's contention that a president has immunity from prosecution for acts that fall within the undefined category of "official" conduct. The case related to Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election result; justices left it to lower courts to determine whether his acts were "official" or not, but directed them to interpret the scope broadly. By way of illustration, the court claimed that a presumption of immunity should apply to Trump's strong-arming of the then-vice-president Mike Pence to ignore the results of the electoral college decision. One of the dissenting justices, Sonia Sotomayor, complained that the ruling effectively makes the president "a king above the law", enabling him to get away with, say, ordering the assassination of a rival. 

This is an appalling ruling, said Jackie Calmes in the Los Angeles Times. Fifty years ago, Richard Nixon was brought down by the Watergate scandal, a case that gave the lie to Nixon's infamous claim that "when the president does it, that means that is it not illegal". The court has now effectively affirmed Nixon's claim. We already had reason enough to fear a second Trump term, given his contempt for the law and his vengeful instincts. Only last week, he reposted on social media a call for his Republican critic Liz Cheney to be tried for treason in a televised military tribunal. The new ruling would enable him to "run amok with little fear of criminal accountability". 

