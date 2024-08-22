What does Tim Walz bring to the Kamala Harris campaign?

Running mate has 'energised' the party and 'balanced' the ticket – but will it be enough?

Tim Walz
Walz 'seems entirely comfortable', if 'cornily so', in his 'persona as the Dad Next Door', said one commentator
By
published

Tim Walz has formally accepted the vice-presidential nomination, telling Democrats that "we'll sleep when we're dead".

Kamala Harris's running mate was "emotional" as he "touted his small-town upbringing" at the Democratic National Convention, said the BBC, but although his party seems "energised" by his place on the ticket, polls still suggest a "very close race" with Donald Trump and his own running mate, JD Vance.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

