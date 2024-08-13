Tim Walz's long, complicated history with China

Kamala Harris' VP pick is no stranger to one of America's chief international rivals — will it matter in November, and perhaps beyond?

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz faces questions over his long relationship with China
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Politicians have long enjoyed — or at least endured — creative nicknames with little to no obvious bearing on their actual record of public service. Then-Vice President Lyndon Johnson was derided as "Rufus Cornpone" and "Huckleberry Capone" by the Kennedy clan, while Donald Trump allegedly called Education Secretary Betsy DeVos "Ditsy DeVos." Perhaps most (in)famously, former President George W. Bush named his arch-conservative adviser Karl Rove "Turd Blossom" after a Texas flower known to grow in patches of manure. 

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) also had a notable nickname: "Fields of China." The appellation, given to him in 1989 by students at Foshan No.1 High School in Guangdong, China, during the year he spent teaching there after college, was intended to convey that his kindness was "as big as the fields of China," Walz explained to The Hill in 2007. Walz has returned to China around 30 times, even honeymooning there, and with "Educational Travel Adventures," a company he established to facilitate study abroad trips for American high schoolers. After he was elected to the House of Representatives in 2006, Walz served on the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, the government agency tasked with monitoring Chinese human rights and the rule of law. 

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
