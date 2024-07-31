Why are Democrats suddenly calling the opposition 'weird'?

Juvenile? Overdue? There's a new line of attack on the 2024 campaign trail

GOP Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance walks onstage
Democrats have zeroed in on GOP candidates and policies as "weird"
(Image credit: Alex Wong / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published
in why everyone's talking about

For years, Democrats (and a small number of Republicans) have been working on how best to frame Donald Trump and his MAGA movement to persuadable voters. At various points over the past decade, Trump has been portrayed as a "threat to democracy," a "fraud," and a "con man," all in an attempt to impart a sense of looming and existential endangerment over his political ascendency. 

This year, however, as a reenergized Democratic party rallies around Vice President Kamala Harris as its new standard-bearer following President Joe Biden's decision to end his reelection campaign, a growing number of lawmakers have rolled out a new line of attack on Trump and his vice presidential pick, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance: They're just weird. Although perhaps not the most sophisticated line of attack, it's a message that has nevertheless gained traction, first among campaign surrogates and potential vice presidential nominees like Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and then Harris' own team and the Democratic party at large. 

Politics In The Spotlight Democrats Republicans Us Election 2024 Kamala Harris J.d. Vance Donald Trump Tim Walz
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
