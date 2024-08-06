Tim Walz, the Midwestern governor running to be America's next vice president

Walz has been the governor of Minnesota since 2019 and maintains high approval ratings in the state

Tim Walz awaits the arrival of Vice President Kamala Harris on March 14, 2024
Gov. Tim Walz has joined the Democratic ticket as Kamala Harris' vice presidential nominee
(Image credit: Stephen Maturen / AFP via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Vice President Kamala Harris has found a veep of her own, as she has chosen Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) to be her vice presidential running mate in the 2024 election. The selection of Walz, which comes only a day after Harris officially became the Democratic Party's nominee, caps off a frenzied stretch of speculation about who could best help her secure the necessary battleground states to win the election. 

Walz, who has been the governor of Minnesota since 2019, brings an unconventional skill set to the campaign trail; he is the first person on a Democratic presidential ticket since Jimmy Carter in 1980 not to have attended law school, and had a background in education before entering politics. But Walz, a military veteran and former congressman, has enjoyed relatively high approval ratings in the Gopher State since taking office, and now he will attempt to translate this likeability to the national stage.  

Tim Walz Minnesota Vice President Kamala Harris 2024 Presidential Election
Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

