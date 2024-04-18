Dangerous substances in Lunchables are raising concerns over children's health

High levels of lead and sodium were recently found in the snack packages

A package of Lunchables seen on a table
Every tested Lunchables kit had more than half of the maximum allowable dose level of lead
(Image credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By Justin Klawans, The Week US
published

Lunchables were introduced in 1988 and have since become one of the most popular meals for children to bring to school. However, a consumer watchdog's recent report has startled parents across the country with an eye-raising claim: Lunchables kits are not as healthy for kids as previously thought. 

The report, released April 9 by Consumer Reports, tested varieties of Lunchables, as well as other brands of meal kits for children. The report concluded that these kits "had potentially concerning heavy metal and phthalate levels," including high levels of lead, and "they're too high in sodium, especially for kids." Much of this has to do with the protein within Lunchables and other kits, since "regularly eating processed meat, a main ingredient in many of these products, has been linked to increased risk of some cancers," said Amy Keating, a registered dietitian at Consumer Reports.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Food Health News Schools Why Everyone's Talking About
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us