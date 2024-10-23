Is Labour risking the 'special relationship'?

Keir Starmer forced to deny Donald Trump's formal complaint that Labour staffers are 'interfering' to help Harris campaign

Illustration of Donald Trump and Keir Starmer
The transatlantic row began with a now-deleted post on LinkedIn from Labour's head of operations
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

When Keir Starmer met Joe Biden for the first time this summer, Starmer insisted that the special relationship between the UK and the US was "stronger than ever". Now, he has been forced to insist he still has a "good relationship" with potential incoming president Donald Trump, after the Republican candidate's campaign filed a legal complaint against the Labour Party for sending volunteers to campaign for Kamala Harris.

Labour's head of operations, Sofia Patel, triggered the transatlantic row with a now-deleted post on LinkedIn, seeking additional volunteers to join nearly 100 current and former staff heading to key US swing states, and suggesting the party would "sort housing" for the volunteers.

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

