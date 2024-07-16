How could J.D. Vance impact the special relationship?

Trump's hawkish pick for VP said that Labour now governs the first 'truly Islamist country' with a nuclear weapon

J.D. Vance arrives on the first day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee
At the National Conservatism Conference in Washington last week, Vance took the opportunity to 'beat up on the UK'
During his first public appearance since dodging a would-be assassin's bullet, Donald Trump may have put the US-UK special relationship in jeopardy with his pick for vice-president. 

At the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee yesterday, the former president chose Ohio senator J.D. Vance as his running mate for the November election. Trump said that the 39-year-old former venture capitalist – a one-time "Never Trump" Republican who once dubbed him an "idiot" and suggested he could be "America's Hitler" – was "best suited" to the role of prospective VP. 

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

