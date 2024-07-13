Labour's first week in power

The NHS, prisons and housing are at the top of a to-do list which risks crashing into 'wall of economic reality'

Keir Starmer and wife Victoria greet supporters as they enter 10 Downing Street
Labour's huge majority is a 'remarkable accomplishment', but the incoming chancellor has warned of 'difficult choices' ahead
(Image credit: Leon Neal / Getty Images)
By
published
inwhy everyone's talking about

Keir Starmer's Cabinet ministers outlined their policy priorities this week, following Labour's landslide victory in the general election. 

The immediate focus appeared to be on economic growth, housebuilding and improving the NHS. In her first speech as Chancellor, Rachel Reeves promised to "get Britain building" by reinstating housebuilding targets for councils and reviewing green belt boundaries. However, she warned of "difficult choices" ahead as she ordered the Treasury to draw up an analysis of the state of the public finances. Separately, the Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, declared the NHS to be "broken" after 14 years of Tory rule, but said that he'd held "positive" talks with unions about a deal to end the junior doctors' strikes.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
In The Spotlight Keir Starmer Labour Party Politics Nhs Housing From The Magazine
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸