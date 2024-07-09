Who will be Keir Starmer's allies on the world stage?
Prime minister heads to Washington to begin building new international relationships
Keir Starmer faces a whirlwind of international diplomacy during his first two weeks in power as he seeks to build alliances on the world stage.
The new prime minister has barely moved in to 10 Downing Street and he is already flying to Washington today to attend a Nato summit, before he hosts European leaders in Oxford next week.
What did the commentators say?
Starmer and Joe Biden have spoken "warmly" about the importance of the "special relationship" between the two countries in their first call together, said The New York Times. Not since Barack Obama's first term, from 2009-13, have Britain and the US "both been in the hands of centre-left parties", although it could be a "brief era" with the presidential election looming.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
"That's not to say that British and American leaders from opposite parties can't work together." Obama issued a warning about Brexit at "the behest" of David Cameron, and Tony Blair "famously supported" George W. Bush's war in Iraq.
Trump and Starmer could even become "unlikely allies", said Oliver Duff on the i news site. Both men's teams realise they "may need to forge a new alliance in office, amidst global crises".
David Lammy, the foreign secretary, has previously described Trump as a "neo-Nazi sympathising sociopath", so he "may find that some of his earlier oratorical fury comes back to haunt him", said Eliot Wilson in The Spectator. But Lammy has been "meeting senior figures from the Republican Party in recent weeks", said Duff, in an effort to smooth relations between Labour and Trump's party.
Closer to home, Starmer is taking power at "a time of great strain" for France's President Emmanuel Macron, said Amelia Hadfield, a politics professor at the University of Surrey, on The Conversation.
"Cynics could argue" that this would strengthen Starmer's hand should he seek a better deal with France on managing cross-channel migration. But Macron could be a valuable ally of the prime minister's in seeking to "regain influence in the European Union".
Lammy is "understood to be particularly interested in realigning the UK with its historic connections with France", said Politics Home. The current uncertainty in France after the parliamentary elections makes Macron's relationship with the new prime minister "even more important" as he seeks support from various quarters.
Starmer has already built an alliance with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by confirming that Britain's support for his military will continue. Relations with Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu could be thornier, particularly if, as reported by The Guardian, Starmer drops a bid to delay the International Criminal Court reaching a decision on whether to issue an arrest warrant for the Israeli PM over alleged war crimes in Gaza.
What next?
Starmer will be "mobbed" at the Nato summit this week, said Kim Darroch, who served as Britain's ambassador to Washington from 2016 to 2019, and "everyone will want to talk to him". His "remarkable" election victory might give him a "sheen of political stardust" with his fellow leaders, "for whom such victories have been in short supply" lately, said The New York Times.
But international relations are never easy and "tensions could emerge" at the gathering of Western leaders, said The Independent. The celebrations of an alliance that has lasted 75 years might be "overshadowed" by differences about levels of help for Ukraine and "when, or even whether" Ukraine might join Nato.
The following week Starmer will "play host" to 50 leaders at the European Political Community summit at Blenheim Palace. There, we can "expect to hear a lot of talk about improving relations", about "being a more reliable partner", and above all about "being more stable and predictable," foreign policy expert James Strong told Agence France-Presse.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
'DOJ sets target on corrupt landlords'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
How to spend a long weekend in Torshavn
The Week Recommends The tiny capital of the Faroe Islands is easy to reach thanks to new direct flights from Gatwick
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
David Cameron resigns as Sunak names shadow cabinet
Speed Read New foreign secretary joins 12 shadow ministers brought in to fill vacancies after electoral decimation
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
'Contests do not just feature disappointments. They reveal who is ready to rise to the moment.'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
These are the Democrats calling for Biden to step aside
In The Spotlight As concerns over Joe Biden's age and mental acuity threaten his reelection campaign, a growing number of Democrats are publicly calling for a change in candidates — before it's too late
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Biden on campaign trail as Democratic concern grows
Speed Read Multiple members of his party have called for the president to step down
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Is Russia waging a 'hybrid war' against the West?
Today's Big Question Attacks across Europe are raising fears
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
How conservative is Labour?
Today's big question Keir Starmer's party triumphed in the general election despite prioritising 'wealth creation and growth, not redistribution'
By Abby Wilson Published
-
Who could replace Biden as the Democratic nominee?
In the Spotlight Several governor's names have popped up
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'An Everlasting Gobstopper of offense'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
How is Labour going to change the UK?
Today's Big Question Prime Minister Keir Starmer will be expected to make an immediate impact as his party takes power
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published