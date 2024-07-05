Britain's Labour Party wins in a landslide

The Conservatives were unseated after 14 years of rule

Keir Starmer declares victory in UK election
Keir Starmer will be the next prime minister
(Image credit: Justin Tallis / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

Britain's center-left Labour Party won Thursday's national election in a landslide, unseating the Conservatives after 14 years of increasingly tumultuous rule. Labour claimed at least 412 seats in the 650-seat House of Commons, making Keir Starmer the next prime minister.

With two seats left to tally, the Conservatives had won just 121 seats, the party's poorest showing ever. Several prominent Tories lost their reelection bids, including Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, Commons leader Penny Mordaunt, Brexit champion Jacob Rees-Mogg and the previous prime minister, Liz Truss. The new hard-right, anti-immigrant Reform UK took four seats, with leader Nigel Farage becoming a member of Parliament on his eighth try.

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

